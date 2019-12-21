Police: 100 stolen packages recovered during traffic stop in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men are behind bars after they were found with approximately 100 stolen packages in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Police said 30-year-old Movses Dermishyan and 39-year-old Jacob Booth were driving a van that was connected to a tailgate theft on Galleria Boulevard near Roseville Parkway.

A witness saw the theft and gave a physical description of the suspects’ van to police, according to officials.

Officers said they tracked down the van nearby and found the stolen tailgate inside along with dozens of packages that were stolen from across Placer and Sacramento counties.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into South Placer County Jail on numerous charges, including grand theft and illegal drug possession.