Police: Teenage boy dies after being shot in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenage boy in Stockton has died after being shot Friday afternoon, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:46 p.m. on Coral Lane near Oakmont Drive.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police released a statement on Facebook Saturday morning that the victim died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating yet no motive of the shooting nor suspects have been released at this time.

Police are encouraging people to call if they have information related to this shooting. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377, the Investigation Unit at 209-937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.