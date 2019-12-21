Stockton boy who was shot, killed was volunteer at local church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Stockton police say that on Friday afternoon they responded to Coral Lane where a 17-year-old boy had been shot. The boy later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Coral Lane near the New Day Community Church.

"I was informed that the whole street was blocked off and something horrible had happened," Pastor Bill Yates told FOX40.

New Day Community Church Pastor Bill Yates identified the boy as Edward Rosas and said Rosas was a volunteer at the church.

Yates said Rosas had recently helped build a Christmas display for the church.

“Eddie helped us create a special Christmas moment,” Pastor Bill Yates told FOX40.

But Yates said there’s now a sense of sorrow.

“Mom and I were sitting with the doctors when we first discovered that Eddie had passed,” Yates said.

Yates knew Rosas for more than a decade and said Rosas asked him if he could volunteer at the church.

“He wanted to graduate from high school, so he needed some volunteer hours. So, he came to me and asked me if he could volunteer, so he helped build the display,” Yates said. “I was encouraging him to good steps and he said, ‘Don’t worry about me. I’ll be fine.’”

Now he's praying the person responsible comes forward.

"We don't know the circumstances as to what happened, whether it was an accident, but we do know it is important to confess," Yates said.

Police are asking anyone who has information to come forward.

Meanwhile, the church has started a fund for the family. If you would like to donate you can visit the website here and choose 'giving' from the menu. There is a specific fund named the 'Benevolence-Eddie Rosas Mem Fund'.

Donations can also be mailed to New Day Community Church at 7525 Oakmont Drive, Stockton, Ca 95209.