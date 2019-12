FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured early Sunday morning after a car crashed into a tree in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

Fire officials said the accident happened at 2:15 a.m. on Travis Boulevard near 2nd Street.

The driver suffered major injuries and was taken to a local trauma center for treatment, according to officials.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department.