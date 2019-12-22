Ceres police: Man involved in hit-and-run, dies

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department said the 60-year-old man who was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday died.

It was around 6:17 p.m. Saturday when police responded to reports of a man lying in the middle of the road. Police arrived at Mitchell road near Service Road where they began CPR until fire personnel arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

Police say the car is described as a light-colored Nissan Altima with possible front-end damage.

If anyone has information about the accident, you are asked to call Officer Ortiz at 209-538-5678.