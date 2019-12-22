Coast Guard: Surfer rescued after shark attack in Santa Barbara County

SANTA ROSA ISLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Helicopter crews rescued a surfer who was bitten by a shark Saturday in Santa Barbara County, according to the United States Coast Guard in Los Angeles.

Officials said the surfer was rescued on the Northwest side of Santa Rosa Island by a helicopter crew and taken to Santa Barbara airport where emergency medical technicians were waiting to provide treatment.

The Coast Guard crews were deployed from Naval Air Station Point Mugu and officials shared a video of the rescue on Twitter showing the bite victim being hoisted up by rescue personnel: