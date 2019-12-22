Hazardous conditions force slow travel through Sierra

Cisco Grove, Calif. (KTXL) — As holiday travelers make their way through the Sierra, drivers are stopping in order to put chains on their tires.

“I do a lot of driving up and down the mountains, but I didn’t think I would be coming up here when it was this bad,” traveler James Darnell told FOX40.

Darnell is on his way home to Roseville from Carson City, Nevada.

“I seen a lot of cars sliding off the roads, a lot of people sliding into the banks,” Darnell said. “I don’t have chains rights now, so I might be stuck here overnight.”

The California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to prepare for chain control checkpoints set up along the interstate.

“We had a lot of spin-outs today, lot of people trying to sneak through the chain control,” officer Jason Lyman said. “We had a little break in the snow last couple hours, but now it looks like it’s coming back in, looks like it’s going to get bad again.”

Meanwhile, people hitting the road have advice for others traveling through the snow.

“Make sure you have fuel. Make sure you have some extra blankets. Make sure you got flashlights, all the safety stuff you need,” Darnell said.

“Be very patient with everybody and just try to take it slow,” Lyman said.