Internet outage at SMF causes holiday travel delays

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An internet connectivity issue at the Sacramento International Airport has caused numerous flight delays during the final travel weekend before Christmas, according to airport officials.

The internet outage began Saturday night preventing computer access, causing airline officials to manually check-in passengers which delayed 11 flights, said SMF spokesperson Samantha Mott.

Mott said the airport is working with AT&T to resolve the connectivity issue which is a widespread outage in the area and still affecting outgoing flights Sunday morning.

Southwest Airlines flights are the most impacted by the delays, according to Mott.

Mott recommends passengers traveling Sunday to call their airline directly to see which flights have been delayed or been canceled.

