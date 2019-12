(KTXL) — The National Weather Service is advising people to drive cautiously as snow and rain make the roads slick.

They want drivers to be aware of snowplows and use chains where necessary.

There are chain controls in effect on US 50 three miles east of Kyburz to Meyers and also on Interstate 80 one mile east of Baxter to Donner Lake.

A map of up to date road conditions can be seen here.

Use caution on snow and rain slick roads this evening. #sacwx pic.twitter.com/e7wrG7mNSe — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 23, 2019