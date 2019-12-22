Police: 1 person injured in Elk Grove shooting

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has been injured in a shooting in Elk Grove Sunday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. on Renwick Avenue near East Laguna Way, according to officials.

Police said one victim suffered non-life threatening wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The scene is still under investigation and no suspects or motive for the shooting have been released.

This story is developing. Check back with FOX40 for updates.