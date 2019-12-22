US military: American service member killed in Afghanistan

(AP) — The U.S. military says that an American service member was killed in action in Afghanistan.

The military statement did not provide further details, identify the U.S. soldier or say where in Afghanistan the service member was killed. Names of service members are withheld until the family is notified.

Last month, two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province. The Taliban claimed responsibility for that crash, a claim the U.S military dismissed as false.

Monday’s death brings the number of U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year to 20. There have also been three non-combat deaths this year.