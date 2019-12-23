Armed Kern County inmate wounds 4 correctional officers

DELANO, Calif. (KTXL) — Four Kern County correctional officers were wounded Saturday when they were attacked by an armed inmate.

Just before 8 a.m., Kern Valley State Prison officers went to search Elrader Browning, a 39-year-old inmate, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The CDCR says Browning started stabbing at officers with a weapon that had been made inside the prison.

Four correctional officers were hurt before Browning was stopped and his weapon was confiscated, according to the CDCR.

One of the officers was stabbed in the face and neck while the others sustained sprains and bone fractures. All four officers were hospitalized and have since been released.

Browning is serving a 41-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder and assault with a firearm out of Los Angeles County. He was also convicted in 2003 for attempted second-degree murder by a prisoner.