Deputies: DUI suspect arrested after crash kills 1, injures 2 people in Stanislaus County

RIVERBANK, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars on suspicion of DUI after crashing into two vehicles, leaving one person dead and two others injured, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said authorities responded to a misdemeanor hit-and-run report Friday night. Deputies were tracking 30-year-old Joshua Sanders while he was leaving the Modesto area because the front of his car had been damaged.

Around 10:20 p.m., authorities saw Sanders speed through a red light at the intersection of Patterson and Oakdale roads in Riverbank before crashing into two vehicles, according to officials.

Investigators said one person died in the crash. Two others were injured and hospitalized.

Sanders was detained by deputies, who determined “objective signs” of alcohol intoxication, according to officials.

Sanders was arrested for multiple charges, including felony DUI.

The identities of the victims have not been reported.