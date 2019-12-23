Deputies investigating suspicious death on Stockton Boulevard

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on Stockton Boulevard, near Pomegranate Avenue.

Monday around 6:30 a.m., someone called authorities to make a report about a female who appeared injured and unresponsive.

Deputies arrived and attempted live-saving measures. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are calling the woman’s death suspicious because her body shows signs of trauma.

The woman’s identity and cause of death have not been identified.

This is a developing story.