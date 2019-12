Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new movie is hitting theaters and it was filmed right here in Amador County.

"Apparition" was shot in and around the Preston Castle in Ione. The horror film is based on an actual murder that took place on the property decades ago.

Local producer Howard Burd tells the story of a group of young people who are connected to the dead through a cellphone app -- telling history with a modern twist.

"Apparition" will hit theaters this Friday.