Nashville police seeking suspect in fatal stabbing of two men, including brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback

(CNN) — Police in Nashville have identified a suspect in the stabbing death of Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers player C.J. Beathard, and another man.

Arrest warrants were taken out Monday night against Michael D. Mosley, 23, charging him with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Mosley.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed and killed during a fight early Saturday outside the Dogwood Bar, according to Nashville police. Police said the stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman.

Beathard and Trapeni were stabbed in their sides and were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they died, police said.

Another 21-year-old man who was stabbed was hospitalized with wounds to his eye and arm, according to a news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police had posted a photo of a man taken by a surveillance camera and asked for help identifying him. Police didn’t say whether the man was a suspect, but wrote that he is wanted for questioning.

C.J. Beathard missed the 49ers game Saturday night because he was traveling to Nashville, a statement from the team said. The 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 34-31.

“I spent an hour with him last night and he was exactly like any one of us would have been, distraught, struggling to talk,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told the players in a postgame speech that the team shared on Twitter.

For the Beathard family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Td26FyOEND — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019

C.J. Beathard is the No. 3 quarterback on the San Francisco 49ers depth chart. He has played 13 games in his three-year NFL career.

According to the San Francisco 49ers media guide, the Beathard brothers performed in local talent shows growing up with C.J. on lead guitar. Clayton, who was known as Clay, also played guitar. Brother Tucker Beathard played drums. He is now a country music singer with one Top 10 hit to his name.

Their father, Casey Beathard, has written hit songs for Kenny Chesney and Trace Adkins.