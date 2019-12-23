One person dead, 5 displaced after Modesto apartment fire

Posted 9:47 AM, December 23, 2019, by

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities in Modesto are investigating the cause of a fire that left one person dead and five people displaced.

Around 4:48 a.m. Monday, Modesto and Ceres fire crews responded to an apartment fire at a complex near 1500 Robertson Road.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in one first-floor unit.

One person was found in that apartment unit. They were transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Four apartment units were damaged in the fire. Five residents were displaced.

This is a developing story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.