Richard spoke with Frances Santillan and Desiere Martinez of Pioneer House, an assisted living facility in Sacramento that is hosting a "No Senior Left Behind" event to provide meals and entertainment for the elderly during Christmas.
Pioneer House hosting elderly for the holidays
