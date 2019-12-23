Pioneer House hosting elderly for the holidays

Posted 12:22 PM, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:18PM, December 23, 2019
Richard spoke with Frances Santillan and Desiere Martinez of Pioneer House, an assisted living facility in Sacramento that is hosting a "No Senior Left Behind" event to provide meals and entertainment for the elderly during Christmas.

