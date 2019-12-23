Police arrest West Sacramento attempted sexual assault suspect

WEST SACRAMENTO — The West Sacramento Police Department has arrested a suspect for the attempted sexual assault incident at The Rivermark apartment complex.

On Dec. 15, a man held a knife to a woman’s neck and attempted to sexually assault her inside the laundry room.

Police say the man told the woman to be quiet and let him do what he wanted. She resisted, and police say that’s when he knocked her to the ground, kicked her and stomped on her.

Police arrested 29-year-old Dominique Jackson Sunday morning after receiving tips from the public.

Jackson was booked into the Yolo County Jail for burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, felony assault, false imprisonment and sexual battery.

