Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are searching for an unidentified man who robbed a bank in Elk Grove Monday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police said the robbery happened at the El Dorado Savings Bank located at 8973 Grant Line Road around 10:45 a.m.

The suspect approached the teller with his face covered wearing a yellow jacket with black sleeves and a white hard hat demanding money, according to investigators.

Officers said the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of U.S. dollars before the suspect left the bank and drove away in a newer-looking, dark-colored sedan that may have been a Nissan.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male adult, six feet tall and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at 916-478-8060 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).