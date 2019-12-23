Police searching for Truckee gas station robbery suspect

Posted 4:21 PM, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:14PM, December 23, 2019

Surveillance photos of a Truckee gas station robbery suspect and his vehicle. (Photos courtesy of the Truckee Police Department)

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are searching for an armed robber who targeted a Truckee gas station Monday morning, according to the Truckee Police Department.

Police say the robbery happened at the Shell gas station at 10278 Highway 89.

The man was holding a handgun and wearing a black face mask when he went up to the register to demand money, according to investigators.

Police say once the money was in hand, the robber pepper-sprayed the clerk and drove off in what appeared in surveillance photographs to be a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

The robber was described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a gray beanie and gray gloves.

If anyone has any information regarding the robbery, they should contact the Truckee Police Department Investigations Unit at 530-550-2333.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.