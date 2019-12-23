Police searching for Truckee gas station robbery suspect

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are searching for an armed robber who targeted a Truckee gas station Monday morning, according to the Truckee Police Department.

Police say the robbery happened at the Shell gas station at 10278 Highway 89.

The man was holding a handgun and wearing a black face mask when he went up to the register to demand money, according to investigators.

Police say once the money was in hand, the robber pepper-sprayed the clerk and drove off in what appeared in surveillance photographs to be a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

The robber was described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a gray beanie and gray gloves.

If anyone has any information regarding the robbery, they should contact the Truckee Police Department Investigations Unit at 530-550-2333.