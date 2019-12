ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is on the scene of a road rage incident that lead to a stabbing on Highway 65.

Around noon, two parties involved exited their vehicles on the Lincoln Boulevard northbound off-ramp.

According to CHP, a stabbing victim was transported to the hospital and the suspect remains at the scene.

The ramp will remain closed as authorities investigate the crime scene.

This is a developing story.