Salvation Army gives holiday gifts to 2,000 local families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Salvation Army of Sacramento held its annual holiday distribution event Monday, giving gifts to 2,000 families.

Cal Expo was in organized chaos as families pulled up at their assigned time to receive presents picked specifically for their children.

"The name of that child is on the card, so they’ll go out and buy for Johnny, who's 8 years old, or Suzy, who's 9 years old. So it does make it really personal," said Salvation Army Major Ivan Wild.

Then the families received breakfast, dinner and dessert to go. And then the cherry on top -- a Christmas tree.

"Kind of bundling it all up to make it easy," said Wild. "And a blessing to each family that comes through."

People like Victoria Liogchii and her children are the reason for the massive undertaking. Even after receiving the holiday boost for years, she was still overwhelmed.

"The first time I told them it’s from Santa. Now they know," Liogchii said. "I am very thankful."

Donors who sponsor the giveaways and volunteers like Alessandro Suarez are why it is all possible.

"That was pretty swell," said Suarez. "I just look forward to doing more."