TEDx Roseville searching for local speakers

Posted 12:05 PM, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:04PM, December 23, 2019
Data pix.

Pedro interviewed President of Acton Academy Placer and Keynote Speaker Matt Beaudreau about TEDx coming to Roseville and the opportunity for local leaders to share their big ideas.

