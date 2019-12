Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- With just days until Christmas, volunteers in Sacramento helped those experiencing homelessness celebrate.

On Monday, volunteers with Mercy Pedalers gave out hot meals, clothes and gifts at Cesar Chavez Park during the event called "Little Christmas."

Those who got the presents said what really made their day special was being treated like any other human this holiday season.

FOX40 photojournalist Grant Hansen has that story.