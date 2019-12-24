CHP says crash, shooting on Highway 99 started as road rage incident

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected road rage incident in Elk Grove on Christmas Eve ended with a multi-vehicle crash and a shooting on Highway 99 near Lodi.

The California Highway Patrol reports those involved in the road rage incident drove south on Highway 99 from Elk Grove.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the CHP says three vehicles crashed along the highway near Acampo Road and gunfire rang out.

No one was injured in the crash or the shooting, according to the CHP.

The suspects involved in the incidents have been taken into custody but their identities have not been reported. It is unknown what charges they may face.

The CHP did not provide any additional information about any of the incidents Tuesday afternoon but did say there was no danger to the public.