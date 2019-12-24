Dashing through the store: Christmas Eve brings out last-minute shoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Thousands of people were expected to be in and out of local malls and stores on Christmas Eve, hoping to get the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

“We’re kind of surprised there’s so many people here,” said Laura Telfer, who was shopping at Arden Fair. “Be done with it already!”

“My wife has been sick all week, so we haven’t gotten any shopping done," said shopper Jesus Gaeta. "She hasn’t gotten out of bed until today, so we’re doing all of our shopping."

The mall closes at 6 p.m. but Target, Kmart and Ross will stay open until 10 the night before Christmas.