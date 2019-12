SIERRA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Both directions of Highway 49 have been closed off in the area of Sierra City due to a structure fire.

Caltrans announced the closure around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, saying they did not know when the roadway would reopen.

There is also no detour available, according to Caltrans.

No details were reported about the fire that led to the closure.

This story is developing.

39.565959 -120.633778