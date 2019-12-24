Muslim group donates time to provide Christmas Eve meals to homeless at Loaves & Fishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- As the number of people in need of a helping hand in Sacramento seems to grow, so does many people's commitment to helping.

"I think it’s really important to give back to the community that raised me as best I can," volunteer Danyal Iqbal said.

This is Iqbal's sixth year donating time to Loaves and Fishes on Christmas Eve. It's the seventh year overall for the group he volunteers with, American Muslim Voices, who has committed to cooking for and serving about a thousand people in need.

Each year they try to vary the menu according to American Muslim Voices President Khalid Saeed. This year, it’s a chicken lunch.

"It's a hearty meal," Saeed said.

Christmas is not a holiday most American Muslim Voices volunteers would likely celebrate, but Saeed says that's not what this is about.

"Jesus is an important prophet in my religion," he said. "We are Americans also. So, we are just trying to give something back."

And Iqbal says he doesn’t have to have the same beliefs as someone to help them celebrate their holidays.