Redding police: One of Shasta County’s most wanted arrested at mall

REDDING, Calif. (KTXL) — The Redding Police Department says a man who has been on their most wanted list for three years was arrested Tuesday.

Police identified the man as 42-year-old Ronald Gill. Gill had outstanding warrants and was has been wanted by Shasta County officials since 2016.

Gill was seen around 10:50 a.m. at the Mount Shasta Mall where police say he was acting suspiciously around parked cars.

When Gill noticed police, he ran and tried to hide in a car. Police approached the car and Gill locked the doors, refusing to get out.

He was arrested after police forced their way into the car.

Police searched the car and found clothes, jewelry, purses and other stolen items. They also checked the car’s registration and found it belonged to 36-year-old Robbie Harrington.

Police say Harrington is not allowed at the mall because she has been involved in several calls about theft. She was later found inside the mall and detained by security.

Gill was taken to the Shasta County Jail for his warrants and on suspicion of resisting or delaying arrest. Harrington was booked on suspicion of trespassing.