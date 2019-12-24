Sacramento police: Man jumps off bridge into American River after car chase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department says after a short pursuit Tuesday, a suspect stopped his car and jumped off a bridge into the American River.

Police say the chase on Interstate 5 started when they tried to stop the car for a traffic violation.

Officers above threw the man a life jacket. He’s swimming to shore. Officers on bridge and both sides of the river. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/LWH9qiQSUt — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) December 25, 2019

A life jacket was thrown to the man by an officer on the bridge and he was eventually dragged onto a boat by officials at the scene.

Suspect is being dragged into a @SacFirePIO boat by the officers. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/tGVojQ2ebP — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) December 25, 2019

Police say a woman was also inside the car.

There is no information on the identity of the suspect or the woman.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.