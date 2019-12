ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 27,000 SMUD customers lost power Tuesday morning, primarily in Orangevale and Folsom.

SMUD first reported the outage shortly after 9 a.m. By 9:30, power was restored to nearly 8,000 customers.

It was not immediately known what caused the outage.

@SMUDUpdates SMUD personnel working safely and quickly to restore power in Orangevale and Folsom. Cause TBD; ETR TBD. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/R7TLtSGpix for updates. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) December 24, 2019