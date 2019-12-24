Stockton man sentenced 40 years to life in prison for 2017 revenge murder

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin District Attorney announced Monday a 40 years to life in prison sentence for the man who perpetrated a revenge murder plot in 2017.

On Monday, 29-year-old Robert Arthur Clark was sentenced for the murder of 60-year-old William Sodders.

According to court records, on May 27,2017, Sodders was shot in a Stockton home and when police arrived, their body cams captured Sodders last words, which identified Clark as the one who had shot him.

Clark had fled the Field Avenue scene at the time and was later arrested.

Later in the trial, it was revealed that Clark had shot Sodders because he wanted revenge for Sodders’ alleged assault of a woman Clark knew.

The district attorney says that Clark had asked for a new trial earlier this month but was denied.