Stockton police looking for suspect in deadly shooting

Posted 2:42 PM, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:09PM, December 24, 2019

35-year-old Robert Gonzalez (Photo courtesy of the Stockton Police Department)

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department says a suspect from a deadly shooting early Monday is still at-large.

Police are looking for 35-year-old Robert Gonzalez and believe he is driving a 2019 Gray Jeep Cherokee: license plate number 8LYU526.

There is a warrant out for his arrest, and police say he is likely armed.

On Monday around 1:41 a.m., a man was fatally shot at Captain’s Anchor Bar in Thornton Plaza, according to police. The man died at the scene.

There is currently no information on the victim or a motive.

If you have any information about Gonzalez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 209-937-8377.

