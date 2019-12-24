What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

(CNN) — Did dinner slip your mind in the midst of Christmas prep? Forget to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Good news — you can still visit some of your favorite chains this Christmas.
Hours vary by location and some close early for the holiday, so it’s best to call ahead before showing up with an empty stomach.
And while you’re at it, don’t forget to dispense some holiday cheer with employees and say thanks!
Christmas Eve
CVS
Chick-fil-A — hours vary
Denny’s — open 24 hours
Dunkin’ — hours vary
Einstein Bagels — regular store hours
IHOP — hours vary
Kroger — most locations close at 7 p.m.
McDonalds — hours vary
Publix — close at 7 p.m.
Panera — hours vary
Starbucks — hours vary
Taco Bell — hours vary
US Post Office — hours vary
UPS stores — hours vary
Waffle House — open 24 hours
Walgreens — most close at 12 a.m.
Wawa — regular hours
Whole Foods — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Christmas Day
CVS — check hours ahead of time, most pharmacies closed
Denny’s — open 24 hours
Dunkin‘ — hours vary
IHOP — hours vary
Starbucks — hours vary
Waffle House — open 24 hours
Walgreens — open regular hours, pharmacies depend on location
Wawa — most regular hours