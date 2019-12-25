Firefighters spend Christmas morning caroling to lift spirits in burn unit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department and Metro Fire spent Christmas morning caroling for burn survivors at UC Davis Medical Center.

For the last five years, retired firefighter Joe Pick has donned the outfit of Saint Nick to sing to the patients spending their holiday in the hospital.

“We’re gonna lift some spirits up for some people that are in that unit and are going to be there for a while,” Pick, the executive director of the Firefighters Burn Institute, told FOX40. “They aren`t at home with their families and as a retired firefighter, I had many years I wasn’t with my family so it seemed like the right thing to do.”

As the group of heroes made their way through the halls, caroling the classics, the Firefighters Burn Institute does not limit their giving to the holiday season.

“We’ve in the last few years we contributed over a million dollars to this burn unit. That’s why it’s actually named after us.”

After going door by door to carol to adults, the men, women and their families made the trek across the street to Shriners Hospital for Children.

“They’re going through some pretty intensive medical care and it’s our goal to bring some Christmas cheer to them,” Pick said.