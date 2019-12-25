Metro Fire: 1 person dies in Christmas Eve house fire caused by lit cigarettes

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has been found dead after fire officials put out a house fire Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Officials said crews responded to reports of a fire around 11:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve at a house on Brookhaven Way near Hilltree Avenue.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 15 minutes but one person was found dead inside, according to officials.

Metro Fire’s arson investigator said the fire began in the same room where the unidentified victim was found. Early reports show the fire to be accidental with evidence that it might have been caused by smoldering cigarettes.

Investigators said three undamaged smoke alarms were discovered in the house but were not working.

Fire officials said they wanted to remind the community of the importance of maintaining home smoke alarms.