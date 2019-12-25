Woodbridge fire crews borrow boat from private citizen to rescue man who drove into Lodi Lake

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodbridge Fire District crews spent part of Christmas morning rescuing a driver from Lodi Lake.

Around 10 a.m., a man driving near Lower Sacramento Road and Mokelumne Street drove from a parking lot area into the lake, according to Woodbridge fire authorities.

The man’s car floated about 200 feet and became submerged in the water.

When crews arrived at the scene, the man was sitting on top of his car.

Firefighters borrowed a private citizen’s boat from the dock in order to rescue the man.

He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

At this time, it is unknown if the man was under the influence while driving.