10-year-old girl dies at LAX after suffering medical emergency on plane

(KTLA) — A 10-year-old girl died at Los Angeles International Airport after suffering cardiac arrest while on a plane Thursday evening, authorities said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports paramedics responded to the airport shortly before 6 p.m. and worked to save the girl’s life, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the department said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said it does not appear there was foul play involved.

The child was on a plane that was departing the airport when it had to return due to the medical emergency, an LAX spokesman said.

Lopez said the plane was on the ground when paramedics arrived.

Authorities have not identified the child and no further details were immediately available.