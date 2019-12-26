4 shot at Christmas party in Oakland

Posted 4:47 PM, December 26, 2019, by

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded, including three teenagers, at a Christmas Day party in Oakland, authorities said Thursday.

The Mercury News identified those shot as three males, aged 15, 17 and 18, and a 29-year-old woman. All four were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition Thursday.

Police said the shooter fled the scene. A motive was not immediately known.

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in east Oakland. It was the third shooting in the area in two days, after a 61-year-old man died and a 17-year-old boy were shot in two separate attacks Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

No arrests have been made. Oakland police were offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information leading to arrests of the shooter.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.