Adopt a pet: Kao

Kao, an 8-year-old, black Labrador Retriever, is in need of a forever home. He can be adopted at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

Animal ID#: A773222

Dog Name: Kao

Dog Sex: Male

Dog Size: L

A Little About Me: I am told no one understand how someone as special and awesome as me ends up at the shelter. I am easy-going, easy to please, calm, cool and just totally awesome. I am the complete package and love everyone I meet, If easy-breezy is your thing then I please come and get me today, I am so miserable in the shelter and deserve to be in a home.

In-home Information: I have successfully lived with other dogs

I participate in shelter playgroups with: Gentle and dainty dogs

Walk Rating: Walks well after opportunity to burn off some energy

Snuggle Rating: Is ok sitting by your side rather than your lap

Type of Learner: Is ready and eager to learn

Energy Level : Lower energy, a walk around the block

Manner Level: I enjoy meeting new people and do so in a calm manner

My motivation is: Treat motivated

Known Skills: Sit, Watch Me

Personality: Mellow, low maintenance, easy to please