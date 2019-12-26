Modesto police release image of SUV believed to be tied to drive-by shootings

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police released an image of an SUV Thursday that they believe was involved in a deadly drive-by shooting.

The image of the Nissan SUV Modesto police believe was involved in two drive-by shootings. (Photo provided by the Modesto Police Department)

The night of June 12, police say two people were shot while they were gathered for a small barbecue in the front yard of a Colorado Avenue home.

One of the shooting victims, identified as 22-year-old Alonzo Watkins, later died from his wounds.

Witnesses at the time say the gunfire came from a white SUV. As they investigated the drive-by, Modesto police say they found surveillance footage of what they believe was the vehicle, which appears to be a newer model Nissan SUV with tinted windows.

The police department also says their investigators think the SUV could be tied to another drive-by shooting that occurred on June 16 just a half-mile away from the June 12 shooting.

Anyone who has information about the SUV or the people associated with the vehicle should call Detective Letsinger at 209-342-9667. They may also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 209-541-4636.

