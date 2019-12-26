More than $2,000 in donations stolen from Woodland Salvation Army center

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The day after Christmas, Salvation Army employees discovered someone had broken into their Woodland center and stolen more than $2,000 in donations.

The Salvation Army reported the theft Thursday after employees got to the service center on Main Street and found two doors had been damaged.

Inside, someone had taken two days’ worth of Red Kettle Campaign donations, totaling $2,413.

The Salvation Army says the damage done to the doors totals nearly $1,000.

They believe it happened sometime between Christmas Eve and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, when employees were away for the holiday.

The money The Salvation Army collects through its red kettles goes toward community programs. At the Woodland location, there is also a food pantry for those in need.

“This year, with Thanksgiving falling a week later than usual, The Salvation Army had less time to collect donations and was already behind on its goal. These crimes push the service center further away from its fundraising target and could mean some people in need may not be able to receive services,” wrote Salvation Army Public Relations Director Sam Jarosz.

Police have launched an investigation into the theft and vandalism.