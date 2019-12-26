Newman officers deliver special gift to son of fallen officer Ronil Singh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWMAN, Calif. (KTXL) -- Today marks one year since Corporal Ronil Singh was killed in the line of duty.

On Christmas, police officers in Newman made a special delivery to his young son.

Officers bought the toddler his very own patrol car modeled after his father's.

The Newman Police Department wrote the following message on Facebook:

"Ronil told his son he was going to grow up to be a police officer and Ronil would teach him. To get his training started early, the Newman Police Officers Association bought Baby Singh his very own patrol car for Christmas and delivered it this morning ... Merry Christmas Baby Singh!"

On the day after Christmas in 2018, Singh was shot and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop.

His death made national headlines when Singh's family met with President Donald Trump after his death.

Thursday, a candlelight vigil will be held marking one year since Singh's death.