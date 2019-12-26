Person hospitalized after Meadowview apartment fire

Posted 12:41 PM, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:43PM, December 26, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was hospitalized Thursday in an apartment fire on Meadowview Road.

The Sacramento Fire Department first reported the fire shortly after 11 a.m. on Meadowview, just east of 24th Street. It was not immediately known how it started.

Fire officials at the scene said the building was evacuated but the flames were contained to one unit. At least one person was inside that apartment and was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said that person’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.

