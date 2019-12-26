Sheriff’s office: Man refusing to leave Orangevale home after ‘brutally beating’ his mother

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County deputies are at an Orangevale home where a man suspected of attacking his mother is holed up and refusing to leave.

On Wednesday, a woman told her friend her adult son had a gun and was trying to kill her, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 9:30 p.m., the friend called 911 and reported the threat.

Deputies went to a house on Hazel Avenue near Elm Avenue where they found the woman alone. The sheriff’s office says she had been “brutally (beaten)” by her son and had injuries that were not life-threatening. However, she had not been shot.

She was taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office reports their deputies were unable to find the son Wednesday night and left the house.

By Thursday around 12:30 p.m., the woman was trying to get some items from the home when it’s believed her son returned.

Deputies are now at the home trying to get him to surrender. It is unknown if he is armed.

The son has been identified but the sheriff’s office has not reported his identity.

The surrounding homes have not been evacuated.

This story is developing.