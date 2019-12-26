Skiers, boarders optimistic for great winter season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KTXL) -- An early, light dusting of snow at Diamond Peak Ski Resort didn’t scare away the holiday crowds Thursday.

Skier Andy Wolf said he got up to ski first thing the morning after Christmas.

“Fantastic, extraordinary early season conditions here at Diamond Peak,” Wolf said.

Skiers and boarders, both young and old, agreed it was a great week to get up on the slopes.

“It’s wonderful. We’ve got a nice little dusting of powder over some nice groomed snow and it’s a lot of fun,” skier Bill Dally said.

The resort said it was one of the biggest weeks of the year for its bottom line, mainly because school was out for Christmas break and many adults were off from work.

“The holidays are always a very important time for the ski industry, busier time, but still a great time to come on out and experience the slopes with your family,” Diamond Peak marketing manager Paul Raymore said.

“It’s very crowded this week,” Dally said. “Normally, you know, you have the whole mountain to yourself.”

However, a busier time doesn’t always mean longer lines. Skiers like Wolf said they prefer the smaller resorts, like Diamond Peak, that don’t get as crowded.

“It’s an alternative to the big resorts, which I’ve skied a ton of,” Wolf told FOX40. “You know, getting in and out of the mountain is generally easier and there’s always a place you can ski, especially the further up on the mountain where there’s no crowds.”

No matter where you plan to go, resorts say it’s usually cheaper to buy online the day before -- and there are deals when you buy lift tickets in bulk.

“The two of three or the three of five-day passes are really the best way to save some money. And if you’re going to be skiing multiple days over the holidays, that’s the way to go,” Raymore said.

Meanwhile, heading into the new year, Wolf and others said they were optimistic it was going to be a great season with plenty more snowfall to come.