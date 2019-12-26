South Sacramento family returns home from Christmas party to find gifts stolen in break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- What was supposed to be a joyous day celebrating the Christmas holiday for a South Sacramento family took a turn for the worse.

After a few hours out with family on Christmas Day, a mother of two, who did not want to be identified, told FOX40 she returned home to find the front door was broken.

Someone had left a trail of damage behind.

“When I opened up the screen door the door handle was broken, the edges were dented in,” the woman said. “And when I peeked my head in to see what was going on, I seen the Christmas trees on the floor and I just knew the house was broken into.”

To add insult to injury she said all the gifts under the Christmas tree were missing, along with several televisions, her clothing and several items belonging to her young children.

“Some of my shoes, some of my purses, my makeup, just random stuff around the house was gone,” she explained. “They went as far as even taking their backpacks for school, and my kids never experienced nothing like this.”

She said altogether thieves got away with thousands of dollars’ worth of items.

“And when we came home I remember my son saying he couldn’t wait to open up his Christmas gifts and then coming home, seeing our house like this, they cried,” the South Sacramento mother said.

On Thursday, as their family Christmas tree was still nestled on its side, she said the biggest loss was her family’s peace of mind.

“This is where my kids should feel safe and for them not to even want to be home, it hurts,” she said, weeping.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a burglary report was taken.

The family has a GoFundMe page to help replace the stolen gifts.