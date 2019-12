(KTXL) — Need a pick me up after the holidays? Starbucks has the cure.

Select locations are hosting “pop-up parties” starting Friday and ending on Dec. 31.

Each day 200 stores will offer free, tall espresso drinks to customers from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The deal is good for seasonal favorites, like peppermint mochas, and other year-round go-tos.

Click here to check out the daily list of parties.