Stockton police: Stray bullets fly into homes on Tuscany Circle

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents in a north Stockton neighborhood are on alert after bullet holes were found in several homes early Christmas morning.

East Morada Lane separates the neighborhood from a large open field where people fire weapons. Neighbors on Tuscany Circle like Susan Peters said they do not like it but have learned to expect it.

“Unfortunately, it happens,” Peters said.

It happens too often for neighbor Gilbert Valenzuela, who has a young son.

“Always shotguns and machine guns,” Valenzuela said. “Just three days ago, we heard machine guns.”

But what is normally a noise nuisance took a more serious turn early Christmas morning. A 75-year-old woman thought there were gunshots but it wasn’t until late Wednesday night that she discovered broken drywall debris.

“She looked around and she saw what she thought was a bullet-size hole shot inside the residence,” Stockton police spokeswoman Rosie Calderon said.

Long after officers took a report and left, Valenzuela found a bullet hole. He said he heard three loud bangs the morning of the shooting.

“My wife’s bed is right here,” Valenzuela said. “Real scary. My wife couldn’t sleep the rest of the night. We were scared for a while but we didn’t know what it was until the next day.”

Longtime residents on Tuscany Circle said it was disturbing because, despite gunfire noise, they had not actually felt threatened by flying bullets. While shootings into homes are not unheard of in some Stockton neighborhoods, Tuscany Circle is not one of them.

"The victim doesn't think she was targeted, so it could very well have been some type of celebratory gunfire," Calderon told FOX40. "There is no motive or suspect information at this time."

Stockton police are looking for any information members of the public may have about those responsible for the random shooting in the north Stockton area.